Marathi Actor Milind Gawali’s Latest Post About his Father Will Move Your Heart

The highly popular Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte might revolve around Arundhati and her struggles but all the characters in the show are equally appreciated. The characters of Aniruddha and Sanjana, who have negative shades, have also been praised for their portrayal.

Actor Milind Gawli, who plays the role of the egoistic and antagonistic Aniruddha, often gets rave reviews for his performance. He is also quite active on social media, often talking about the show and scrutinising his own character of Aniruddha. Recently, he has made another post and it is grabbing all eyeballs.

The most recent post of Milind is about his father, who visited the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte recently. He spoke about how his father met other actors on the sets and hit it off instantly. Along with a video of his father catching up with others, he wrote, “Yesterday my father Shri Ram Gawli came to the set of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and he was accompanied by Shri Arvind Vaidya. On the set he met Kishorji Mahabole who plays the role of Aniruddha’s father". Calling all the three enthusiastic, young at heart and smart, he said it was a treat to see them together.

“For me, yesterday was a very pleasant and wonderful day. We chatted a lot, had dinner, had tea and met our co-stars," he said. He also reminisced about the first day his father brought him to a shooting set. He said 35 years ago, his father held his hand and took him to the sets of Waqt Se Pehle, a film directed by Govind Saraiya.

“My dad showed me the way to this silvery world of entertainment although he had no idea of it since he was a sub-inspector. He thought the world of acting would be better than that of a police job and so supported me throughout," Milind concluded.

