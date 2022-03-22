Marathi Actor Pooja Sawant's Childhood Dream Fulfilled. Watch Video to Know More

A video of Marathi actor Pooja Sawant, who is very active on social media, is going viral on the internet. The reason, besides the dance of Pooja, is the fulfilment of her childhood dream. So what was the childhood dream? Let’s find out.

In the video that’s going viral, Pooja is dancing to one of her favourite songs.

Advertisement

The video shows her dancing to Jiya Jale Jaan Jale, a song from the Mani Ratnam directed Dil Se in 1998 on stage and she captioned the video saying, “It was my childhood dream to perform on this song". The original music of the song was composed by AR Rahman.

The dance video was part of a rehearsal for her actual performance at the Zee Mahagaurav 2022 which was held recently. The video received close to 60,000 likes, 282,543 views and a positive response from fans. The comments section was full of remarks that called her performance beautiful, graceful and fantastic.

Before starting her career in films, Pooja won a beauty pageant, Maharashtra Times Shravan Queen, in 2008. She started her career in the Marathi industry with the multistarrer Kshanbhar Vishranti. The film acquired cult status among movie lovers.

Among other movies, the actor appeared in Poshter Boyz, Bali and Lapachhapi. Pooja has been a part of several Marathi reality shows, including Ek Peksha Ek Jodicha Mamala and Jallosh Suvarnayugacha.

Pooja’s love for dance also made her a judge on the dance-based reality show Maharashtra’s Best Dancer. Pooja judged the contestants alongside choreographer Dharmesh Yelande and the show was a big success.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.