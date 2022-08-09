Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away At 64, Maha CM Eknath Shinde Mourns His Death

Renowned Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away at the age of 64. The actor reportedly died following a heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra CM expressed his grief over the actor’s sudden demise and offered his condolences. “Pradeep Patwardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist," he wrote in Marathi.

Pradeep Patwardhan was best known for his hit Marathi play Moruchi Mavshi. The play was reportedly penned by Pralhad Keshav Atre and the inspiration behind this venture was said to be the international play Charley’s Aunt written by Brandon Thomas. As per reports, the play revolves around three college friends — Moru (Prashant Damle), Bhaiyya (Pradeep Patwardhan) and Bandya (Vijay Chavan).

According to the reported synopsis, Moru is informed that his aunt, queen of Kanda Sansthan, is visiting them. Moru and Bhaiyya call their girlfriends for company. But then the aunt’s visit is cancelled at the last moment. The play follows a journey of fun-filled drama. The plot draws similarities with Govinda’s Aunty No 1.

Besides plays, Pradeep Patwardhan also starred in a number of Marathi and Hindi films. His best works include Full Chaar Half (1991), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), and Police Line (2016). He was also a part of Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 release Bombay Velvet, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead.

News18 Showsha prays that his soul rests in peace and offer our condolences to his family and friends.

