Marathi Actor Prarthana Behere Shares Funny Video From Her London Trip

Marathi actor Prarthana Behere is currently enjoying her vacation in London with her husband Abhishek Javkar. Recently, she shared a lot of beautiful videos and photos from her London trip on social media. One of her funny videos from the trip has gone viral.

She is seen taking a selfie video at the beginning of this viral clip. But the second part of the video is somewhat different. She is seen trying to get some relief with the help of a cold water bottle on her forehead. She had apparently hurt herself while making the selfie video as her phone fell on her forehead.

The video has received over 5 lakh views and her fans are suggesting her to be careful while taking a selfie.

Advertisement

A few days back she shared another video from her London trip. In the video she showed various places in London.

Prarthana started her career at the age of 16 and she has worked in many Marathi and Hindi television shows. She gained fame after playing the role of Vaishali Manohar Karanjikar in Pavitra Rishta. She is the winner of 9X Jhakaas Heroine Hunt Season 1. She made her debut in the Marathi cinema with the film Rita in 2009. Later she worked in other Marathi films like Mai Lek, Mitwaa, Fugay and Annan.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Love U Mr Kalakaar in 2011 as Kamaya. In the same year she appeared in a supporting role in Bodyguard.

Advertisement

Currently she is playing the lead role in the Marathi television show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. It is directed by Ajay Mayekar and written by Sankarshan Karhade under the banner of Creative Minds Production. Shreyas Talpade is playing the male lead and it airs on Zee Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.