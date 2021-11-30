Marathi Actor Prasad Oak's Intriguing Instagram Post Gets Answers From Fans

Popular Marathi actor Prasad Oak is known for some of his brilliant performances. Besides, he also makes headlines for his social media posts. The actor has once again posted something that has left everyone wondering who the post is dedicated to. Some are even asking if the post is trying to send a message to someone. Prasad shared a picture in which he is wearing a blue t-shirt but that’s not it. It’s the text on the T-shirt that’s making the headlines.

Advertisement

The text reads: “Aamchya Veli He Nvhant", meaning this was not the case in our time. In the caption, the actor has written the same thing in hashtags. He further asked, “How many people are around you who constantly say this?"

Needless to say that his fans have flooded the comments section with their answers. One of the users said, “Nice", while another one wrote: “Parents n in laws". A lot of users have also commented in Marathi, while some have just expressed their emotions through emoticons. This post has also received some funny comments. Posted a day ago, this picture has received more than 3,000 likes.

Prasad’s work has left an imprint on the hearts of people. He also always makes it a point to stay in touch with his fans through social media. He keeps his fans informed about his upcoming projects through Instagram. Not just work, Prasad also shares the pictures of his family.

Prasad has been working in the industry for a very long time. He has appeared in films like Hirkani, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, Farzand etc. Besides acting, Prasad is also into direction, writing, singing and film producer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.