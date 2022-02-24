Marathi Actor Rajendra Patwardhan Ill, Seeks Financial Help. Details Here

Marathi actor Rajendra Patwardhan, who played the role of Govind — the personal assistant to Boman Irani’s character — in 3 Idiots, is ill and faced with a massive financial crisis. The veteran actor has also sought help from the fans.

A post by a Facebook group, Marathi Natya Kalakar Sangh, has been doing rounds on the internet since last week. In the post, it is stated that the famous Rajendra Patwardhan is suffering from a disease. Through this post, the group has urged people to help the veteran actor in times of his financial crisis.

The post, written by Anmol Bhave, reads, “I want to say something, I want to say… I am a simple man. I have done many plays in commercial theatre but I am not a celebrity. I am an actor, I have worked in a good organization..ex. Vinay (Sir) Apte, I will not say anything… because today is not my day. This is because one of our friends Raju Patwardhan (Raju Patwardhan was with me in a play)."

“Three years ago, one of his legs was amputated from his thigh… now his right arm is also paralyzed. He is now in critical condition. He is single, unmarried. I, Amol Bhave, and others are raising money for him," the post reads.

Anmol Bhave ended the post with the number and bank account details of Rajendra Patwardhan. Those who want to help can transfer the amount via Google Pay or direct to the bank account.

Details below:

Gpay No. 9892122214

Bank account details

RAJANDRA MANOHAR PATWARDHAN

TJSB SAHAKARI BANK

A / C NO - 002110100016259

BRANCH - THANE (WEST)

IFSC CODE - TJSB0000002

