Marathi Actor Reena Madhukar Shares Video of Her Underwater Shoot. Fans Can't Keep Calm

A video of an underwater shoot of Marathi TV actor Reena Madhukar is going viral on the internet. The actor has posted a portion of the video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Dive in to experience my thrill and joy! An exclusive BTS of my underwater photoshoot."

Following this, her fans started reacting and praising Reena for the shoot in the comments section. “Wow super looking nice photo session," commented a netizen. Several social media users also posted a heart emoji in the comments section.

While many celebrities in India have performed an underwater shoot in the past, Reena is the first Marathi female actor to do so. The makeup and styling for the underwater shoot have been performed by Nikhil Pawar and Niketa Bandekar.

Reena is known for her role as Sanika in the serial Man Udu Udu Zhala, a Marathi romantic drama that airs on Zee Marathi. The show is directed by Mandar Devsthali and has been produced by Sandeep Jadhav under the banner of Ekasmai Creations.

Besides Reena Madhukar, the show also stars Ajinkya Raut and Hruta Durgule in lead roles. The storyline of the serial revolves around a rowdy man Indra, who repeatedly gets into trouble owing to his attitude. The man eventually falls for a girl named Deepika.

Reena Madhukar has also appeared in several Hindi television serials, including Ajintha, Agent Raghav- Crime Branch, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Behen Hogi Teri, The Adventures of Hatim, and much more.

