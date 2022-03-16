Marathi Actor Sai Tamhankar Once Wanted to Marry This Bollywood Superstar

Actress Sai Tamhankar is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars in the Marathi film industry. Sai made her acting debut on the small screen and gradually moved on to the big screen. Apart from Marathi, Sai has also played major roles in Hindi films like Hunterr and Love Sonia.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she talked about various things, including her bold choice of films, and the reaction of the Marathi industry to her wearing a bikini on screen. However, it was her revelation about always wanting to marry a Bollywood star that’s dominating headlines. That actor happens to be none other than Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Sai revealed that she has been a big fan of Aamir Khan since her childhood and used to tell her mother that she would marry Aamir. She later also got a chance to work with Aamir in Ghajini wherein she played a friend of Jiah Khan’s character.

Apart from that, she also talked about her acting journey in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She spoke about how she was receiving offers of sexually active characters after her role in Hunterr, and that she had to wait for 3 years to get a different role in Love Sonia.

The actor also spoke about how the Marathi industry welcomed her act of wearing a bikini with open arms. She further said that she would like to work with Bollywood actors like Konkana Sen Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, Tillotama Shome and Radhika Apte and that she had a wonderful experience working with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi, which was released last year.

Asked about the obstacles she faced in the film industry, Sai said, “I had no plans. Having no plans is something that excites me because when you don’t plan something and you get opportunities, you are pleasantly surprised…During my school and college, I was totally into sports. I had never thought I would do ‘adaaiyen’ in front of a camera."

