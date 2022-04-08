Marathi Actor Sameer Khandekar Becomes Father to a Baby Girl

Popular Marathi actor Sameer Khandekar has become a father. The actor shared the good news on his Instagram. Sameer and his wife, Vaibhavi Rane, have been blessed with a baby girl.

Earlier this year, Sameer had shared beautiful photos of his wife’s baby shower on Instagram. He also said that it would be a pleasure to become a parent.

Sameer Khandekar and Vaibhavi Rane got married in December 2015 and are one of the prominent couples in the Marathi entertainment industry.

Sameer Khandekar is best known for his role in Zee Marathi’s hit serial Kahe Diya Pardes in which he played the role of Venugopal Kamath. In the serial, Sameer’s character is the friend of the protagonist Shivkumar Mataprasad. The serial premiered on 28 March 2016 on Zee Marathi from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm. The show was a success and maintained its position in the top 5 serials according to the BARC ratings.

Currently, Sameer is playing the lead role of Vaiju Shirke’s husband, Sushil, in Star Pravah’s serial Vaiju Number 1. He has also written and directed plays like Hyo Majha Shivaji Hay and Pleasant Surprise. Sameer has also worked in the Marathi film industry. He worked in Marathi films such as Aatpadi Nights, Carry on Maratha, Poshter Boyz, Cycle and Timepass 2.

Recently, Marathi actor Mrunal Dusani also announced on Instagram that she has been blessed with a baby girl. Mrunal and Neeraj tied the knot in February 2016. She is best known for her role in the Ekta Kapoor Serial, Majhiya Priyela Preet Kalena.

