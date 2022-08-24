Marathi Actor Sandesh Kulkarni Teaches A Lesson To WhatsApp Fraudsters

Popular Marathi actor-director Sandesh Kulkarni recently raised awareness about online scams in India. On August 23, the Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar star took to Instagram to share screenshots of two fraudulent messages that were sent to him on WhatsApp by unknown numbers. Both the messages, which were regarding the non-payment of his electricity bill, asked him to contact a supposed “electricity officer" about updating his previous month’s bill.

The WhatsApp messages also threatened him with the disconnection of the electricity supply to his house. In his response, Sandesh wrote, “Sent your both numbers to cyber fraud. They will contact you." Posting the screenshots on Instagram, he captioned the post writing, “WhatApp message: Electricity will be cut. My ans: Sent number to cyber fraud. They run away..last seen. one min after my message."

On the work front, Sandesh Kulkarni was last seen in the Marathi short film titled Maasa. In addition to playing the lead role, he also wrote the screenplay of the short film. Alongside him, Maasa also starred Nayan Jadhav and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

Sandesh Kulkarni was also seen essaying the role of ACP Mahesh Tawde in the medical drama series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The eight-episodic series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 26, 2021. Apart from Sandesh, the star cast of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 featured Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj and Tina Desai in prominent roles.

Sandesh’s character in the medical drama was largely praised by critics and audiences alike. After the success of Mumbai Diaries 26/11, he told Hindustan Times, “Playing a cop is always exhilarating and inspiring for me. When I was offered the role of ACP Tawde in Mumbai… I didn’t think twice because I had already played a cop in one of my previous projects but had no idea that this would be so big." The actor added, “Portraying such an impactful character that stays on in audiences’ minds was surely a blessing in disguise for me."

