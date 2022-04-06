Marathi actor Sanika Banaraswale to Join Cast of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. Know More

Sanika Banaraswale, known for her role in the Marathi show Swamini, will soon join the cast of the popular Zee Marathi show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, according to reports.

Earlier, The makers of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath replaced veteran actor Mohan Joshi, who was playing the role of Jagannath Choudhary in the show, with Pradeep Velankar.

According to a report in ETimes, Mohan Joshi left the show allegedly due to minimal screen time provided to him.

Many fans expressed disappointment on the exit of Mohan Joshi stating that they missed the prior bonding between Pari and Jagannath Choudhary and that the show makers should bring back Mohan Joshi.

The storyline of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath revolves around Yashwardhan Choudhary (played by Shreyas Talpade) who arrived in Mumbai from the UAE to manage his family business under the direction of his grandfather. Gradually, Yashwardhan falls for one of his employees Neha Kamat.

The role of Neha in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath is played by Prarthana Behere. Myra Vakul is seen in the role of Neha’s daughter Pari. Pradeep Velankar, Sankarshan Karhade, Sheetal Kshirsagar, and Aanand Kale play key roles in the serial. The show premiered on Zee Marathi on August 23, last year. Majhi Tuzhi Reshimgath is directed by Ajay Mayekar. Creative Minds Productions has produced the show.

Sanika Banaraswale played the character of Janakibai in the Marathi show Swamini which aired on Colors Marathi. Sanika left the show mid-way due to some personal reasons. Sanika also featured in key roles in other serials like Nakalat Saare Ghadle, Alti Palti Sumdit Kali, and Swabhiman Shodh Astitvacha.

Last year, Sanika Banaraswale got married to her boyfriend Rushabh Kataria.

