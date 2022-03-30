Marathi Actor Sanjay Patil Gets Married in Intimate Ceremony. Know his Wife

Popular Marathi actor, Sanjay Patil, is a household name in Maharashtra because of his show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. He plays the role of Uday Shirke Patil on the show. It has emerged that Sanjay Patil has tied the knot with Aboli Gokhale in an intimate ceremony. His fans were delighted when Sanjay announced the news on his Instagram handle through a collaborative post with his wife Aboli Gokhale. Fans are showering good wishes on his post.

Sanjay also wrote a beautiful caption for his wife, Aboli Gokhale. Aboli is a wellness blogger, nutritionist and yoga consultant. Apart from this, he has also shared photos of the Haldi ceremony on social media.

Apart from Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Sanjay Patil has starred in shows such as Sukanya, Jai Malhar and Maharashtra Jagte Raho. He has also acted in several plays before doing television. Some of his successful plays like Coming Soon, CM, Ladies Bar and Ranjai allowed him to prepare himself for the big screen.

Sanjay Patil is popular as an actor because of his good physique, appearance and dialogue delivery. Along with this series, he has also acted in some films. But Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta endeared Sanjay to the Marathi audience.

It is wedding season in the entertainment industry. Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married recently. There are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also get married this year.

