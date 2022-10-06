Marathi Actor Sankarshan Karhade Misses His Parents, Hometown on Dussehra

The entire country celebrated Dussehra on October 5. On the special occasion, actor Sankarshan Karhade, who is a noted face in the Marathi entertainment industry, shared a post on missing his parents and celebrating the festival in his hometown. He recently met with some fans from his hometown and shared a lovely photograph with them on Instagram.

Sankarshan also penned an extensive emotional note, describing his chance meeting with his fans who hail from his hometown. In his caption, he shared that the couple was in Thane to celebrate Dussehra and will be returning to their hometown on Diwali. The Marathi actor also revealed that meeting people from his village reminds him of his parents. Sankarshan concluded his note by jokingly sharing that looking at a bus from his village also makes him happy.

Sankarshan Karhade’s latest post touched the hearts of many. Fans flocked to the comment section of his post and remembered how festivals are celebrated in their village. One of the users commented, “Nashik, Mumbai and we live in the USA. We miss the festivals of India Ganapati, Dasara, and Diwali."

Check out Sankarshan Karhade’s Instagram post below:

Sankarshan Karhade began his career with the television series Aabhaas Ha, back in 2012. Later, he appeared in several popular TV shows, including Mala Saasu Havi and Khulata Kali Khulena. However, he rose to prominence in 2021 after appearing in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. Sankarshan plays the role of Sameer, the close friend of businessman Yash, in this daily soap. The lead role of Yash is essayed by Shreyas Talpade in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath.

In addition to television shows, Sankarshan Karhade has also worked on a short film, titled Ayushi, which was released last year. Ayushi was directed by Nitish Patankar. Kshitij Patwardhan had written this short film, and it featured Spruha Joshi and Nirmitee Sawant in key roles. Ayushi was produced by Full House Entertainment and Media Solutions.

