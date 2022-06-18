Marathi Actor Santosh Juvekar Applauds Niece Madhu Seth For Clearing Class 10 Exams

Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar is currently at the top of his game with several hit projects to his credit. Apart from this achievement, there is another reason of his happiness. Santosh’s niece Madhu Seth has cleared the Class 10 exam with 74 percent marks. Santosh was elated at this achievement and wrote a post on Instagram applauding her.

Santosh wrote that with god’s blessings, his niece Madhu has cleared her 10th class examination. Santosh congratulated her on this wonderful achievement.

After congratulating Madhu, Santosh advised her on the upcoming days in life. The actor said that there will also be a time in life when Madhu will start going to college. At that time, Indori Ishq actor writes that Madhu should not waste her time and utilize it productively. Issuing this advice, Santosh writes that he has full trust on her. He is just advising being her uncle.

Santosh also had a piece of advice for those who couldn’t clear their Class 10 examinations. He writes that those who couldn’t clear their examinations this year should not feel disheartened. According to Santosh, this cycle of passing and failing examinations keeps going on. The Gadbad Gondhal posted that it is very important to be first in life’s examinations.

Santosh’s fans formed a beeline in comment section congratulating Madhu and applauding her efforts. They also praised Santosh for extending such motivating words to students.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce6O-WzOoq3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Besides this happy news, Santosh is also excited for his forthcoming project 36 Gunn which is written and directed by Samit Kakkad. Hrishikesh Koli has contributed to the screenplay of this film.

Apart from Santosh, Vijay Patkar and Purva Pawar are also there in this film. The shooting for 36 Gunn has been completed. As of now it is expected that the film will release in November. The movie is bankrolled by Postman Films, Samit Kakkad Films and The Production Headquarters.

