Marathi Actor Santosh Juvekar's Video of Kids Playing in Rain Reminds Us Of Our Childhood

Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar has been winning hearts since his 2004 play Aani Makarand Rajadhyaksha wherein he played the role of Naren Deshmukh. He soon started working in various TV series and gained popularity with the show Ya Gojirvanya Gharaat. Rajiv Patil’s Blind Game was his film debut back in 2006.

Santosh is quite active on social media and often shares his pictures as well as his upcoming projects with his fans. His fans take no time to share their love with him through social media. The actor recently treated his fans to a video wherein children can be seen playing in the rain. Santosh was on his way to the gym yesterday evening and it suddenly started to rain.

Advertisement

While he waited for the rain to go away, children from communities around came in to enjoy the first showers in Mumbai. Memories from his childhood started pouring in.

He wrote with the video, “It was raining so we stood on the sidelines waiting for the rain to stop and just then the chiller party in our society came down bombing and started to enjoy the first rain. I felt so good. With the rain, the rain of my little memories was pouring down on me now, and I was soaked in the wet dripping rain of my age."

While watching kids play in the rain, he started reminiscing about his childhood. Fans of the actor soon took time to appreciate the post. Many commented about the beautiful thought, with one user saying, “Beautiful thought, nature is amazing. I also love rainy as well as other seasons."

Other users appreciated his good taste in music as he used Jagjit Singh’s Yeh Daulat Bhi Le Lo in his video.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.