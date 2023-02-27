Cinematographer turned actor Saorabh Choughule is known in the industry for his love for tattoos. The actor on his grandfather’s birth anniversary revealed the secret behind one of the tattoos on his hand. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote that many people used to question him because of his tattoo. The Jeev Majha Guntala’s fame actor has now revealed the reason why he got the tattoo inked on his hand.

In his post he wrote, “People always ask me the reason behind this tattoo, so today I’m going to tell you!"

The reason is none other than his grandfather. The actor recalled the learnings from his grandfather and wrote, “One of the strongest pillars of my life! Even though you are not with us, your teachings have always supported me. I don’t really miss you because the life lessons you taught me to stay with me forever." Along with the caption, the actor shared a collage of his inked hand and his grandfather, who was seen in a police uniform.

Saorabh said that even though his grandfather is not with him at present, his teaching supports him in every situation. “Whenever I don’t have an answer to any situation, I see your signature (tattoo) on my arm and feel that you are holding my hand, guiding me through it," the actor wrote.

Saorabh Choughule’s fans adored this heartwarming post and shared heart emojis in the comments sectoion.

On the work front, the actor was working as Malhar in the Sony Marathi show Jeev Majha Guntala. He has gained immense popularity with the show. Few people are aware that before working in the entertainment business, he was an engineer for a big multinational IT company.

Later, Saorabh began his acting journey with Marathi plays. He has also worked with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. In addition, he has also performed on stage alongside John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam.

