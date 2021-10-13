Marathi Actor Sayali Sanjeev Shares Pic in Red Saree. Fans Have a Question

Sayali Sanjeev is one of those Marathi actors who remain very active on social media. She keeps sharing her photographs and videos with her fans on Instagram. Interestingly, the actor, in the last few days, has been in the headlines, for her name has been connected with young Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sayali, recently, shared some pictures wherein she simply looks stunning in a traditional saree. The actor has paired her gorgeous red saree with a backless green blouse and a nose ring.

While fans showered these pictures with likes and comments, some of the remarks referred to Sayali’s rumoured relationship with Rituraj.

One of the fans asked if Rutu had given her the red saree that she was wearing. Apart from fans, some other actors, including Shivani Baokar, Anvita Phaltankar, and Sula, have also commented on these pictures. While the comments section of this post is filled with appreciation, the ones that have made it to the headlines include Ruturaj. One of them said “Saree Rutu Na Dili Ka gift". Another user, tagging Ruturaj, wrote: “See your wife Rutu Bhaiya". A third one said: “Rutu Pighal Jayega itna me to".

The post has already received more than 78,000 likes. Ruturaj plays for Chennai Super Kings and he played phenomenal innings last Sunday to take his team to the finals of IPL 2021. Meanwhile, Ruturaj has been the second-highest run-scorer in this season of the Indian Premier League.

Sayali rose to fame with the Zee Marathi TV show ‘Kaahe Diya Pardes’. Rumours about these two started when Ruturaj commented on one of Sayali’s posts a few months back. Since then, fans have been trying to figure out what the two of them are up to.

