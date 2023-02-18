The glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been portrayed on the silver screen many times. Now, popular Marathi actor Shantanu Moghe is all set to portray the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen in the upcoming film Ravrambha.

Recently, the makers of the film released the first look of Shantanu Moghe as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he looks amazing.

Directed by Anup Jagdale, the film will hit the theatres on April 7. The music for the film has been composed by Amitraj, and Guru Thakur and Kshitij Patwardhan have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film. Meanwhile, the film has been produced by Shashikant Pawar‘s production alongside Ajit Bhosale and Sanjay Jagdale.

The poster features actor Ashok Samarth as Sarsenapati Pratap Rao Gujar, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s trusted general on the battlefield of Salher. The caption of the post reads, “The name of the Gujar clan shines with the name of the sword. You will get to see the extraordinary bravery of Sarnobat Pratavarao Gujar’s story. Ravrambha - In theatres from 7 April 2023."

Moghe expressed his happiness in getting the opportunity to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen. While sharing his happiness, he said in an interview, “The upcoming film Ravrambha has an amazing storyline. As an actor, I feel fortunate to get to play the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the movie Ravrambha. A great personality who made an inspiring history and gave new thought to society. Hence, playing such a role definitely comes with a big social responsibility."

Shantanu Moghe has also acted in the serial Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. In the serial also, he essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which was loved by the audience. Some of his other projects for which the actor is known are Enigma - The Fallen Angel, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, Swarajya Janani Jijamata, and Carry on Maratha.

On the personal front, Shantanu Moghe tied the knot with her long-time friend Priya Marathe on April 24, 2012. He is the son of late actor Shrikant Moghe. Some of his popular films include Do Boond Pani, Anjaam and Raja Shiv Chhatrapati.

