Marathi Actor Shashank Ketkar’s New Workout Video is All About ‘Right Intention’

Actor Shashank Ketkar is all set to play a lead role in the upcoming Marathi TV show Muramba. Shashank became a household name by playing lead roles in popular TV shows Honar Sunn Me Hya Gharchi and Pahile Na Me Tula. Now, he has shared a video in which he is seen doing an intensive workout in a gym to keep himself healthy and fit. In the caption, he wrote, “The form may not be right; but, the intention is."

In the video, Shashank was seen doing a biceps exercise. He was helped by his trainer. He was seen doing the exercise with dedication as he followed the instructions of his trainer. The video has the famous song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani playing in the background.

One of Shashank’s fans asked him whether he is preparing for the new role in Muramba. Along with Shashank, newcomers Nishani Borule and Shivani Mudhekar will be making their Marathi TV debut with Muramba. Sulekha Talawalkar will also be playing a pivotal role in the show.

The promo suggests that Muramba will be a love triangle. Two best friends fall in love with the same guy and their friendship takes a new turn.

Shashank Ketkar will be portray the character of a hotelier. He famously played the role of Shree in the series Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi which is still remembered by viewers. He also appeared in the films 31 Divas, Aaron, and One Way Ticket.

The upcoming show Muramba will be telecast in the afternoon slot on Star Pravah. The series will premiere on February 14.

