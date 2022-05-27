Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar Shares An Adorable Video Of His Dog On Instagram

Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar are one of the most prominent couples of the Marathi entertainment industry. Both Mitali and Siddharth have an impressive social media presence. Recently, Siddharth shared a heart-warming reel on his Instagram. In the reel Siddharth explained how he had to put a protective collar around his dog so that her injured leg could heal.

“World’s most advanced Dish Antenna! P.S. her leg is injured. On which the medicine is applied. Had to apply this cone so she doesn’t lick it off", Siddharth wrote in the caption sharing the video.

Siddharth’s Instagram post has gone viral with over 21,000 likes and fans have showered their love in the comment section of the post.

In March, Siddharth and Mitali revealed that they had bought a new house in Mumbai. Mitali shared the news in a cute Instagram post. In the photo, Siddharth and Mitali can be seen beaming after purchasing their dream home. Mitali captioned the post as, “New beginnings. New house in Mumbai. First house in Mumbai."

Mitali’s Instagram post has received 84,000 likes on Instagram. The couple’s fans and colleagues from the industry congratulated them in the comment section.

Siddharth and Mitali first met on the sets of a show and began chatting over social media. After dating for a while, Mitali and Siddharth started living together. The couple decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged three years ago. The pair finally got married last year in an intimate gathering.

Siddharth has starred in several Marathi movies like Jhimma, Befaam and Ranangan. On the other hand, Mitali has featured in television serials like Asambhav, Bhagyalakshmi and Uncha Majha Sangati.

