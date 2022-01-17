Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar Shares Old Photo From His Film Classmates

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar has recently shared an old picture with the co-actors from his 2015 film Classmates on Instagram. Siddharth’s film Classmates released on January 16, 2015 and the actor shared a photo of him with other actors of the film as the film completed seven years.

Sharing the post, on January 16, the actor wrote in the caption, “7 years to this beautiful time of our lives." The photo has been showered with comments from many celebrities from the Marathi film industry and his fans. One of the users wrote, “All-time favourite movie". Another fan said, “Bestest and evergreen movie till date, the songs are so amazing and best of all."

A third user commented, “One of my favourites… Made me fall in love with your acting", and another fan wrote, “We want Classmates 2".

The fans have showered all their love on the film. While the majority of them have made comments on various topics, some fans have also used emoticons to express their feelings. It has been seven years since the film was released, and the fans still love and remember it. The film was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and it was the Marathi remake of the 2006 Malayalam film of the same name, Classmates.

The film starred Ankush Choudhary, Sai Tamhankar, Sachit Patil, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, Sushant Shelar and Suyash Tilak among others. Siddharth remains very active on social media and keeps posting photos and videos to remain in touch with his fans. He keeps his fans updated about everything, be it his upcoming projects or his personal life.

