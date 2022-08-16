Marathi Actor Siddharth Jadhav Discharged From Hospital

Siddharth Jadhav has been discharged from the Hinduja Hospital, the Marathi actor shared the news on his Instagram handle with a gratitude note to his well-wishers. Siddharth was admitted to the hospital last week. The actor has not revealed the reason for being admitted.

Sharing a note, Siddharth Jadhav thanked Shashank Nagvekar and Abhinav Mahadik for being one call away. He wrote, “Abhinav Mahadik Dada and his whole team… one phone Always running up@ameyakhopkar Dada ….Shashank Nagvekar Dada lv u always."

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to Satish Rajwade. Siddharth wrote, “@rajwadesatishDada and@star_pravahFamily your support was very important….. and my elder brother Dr. Lavesh Jadhav who stayed up all night to take care of me..thanks to all who supported me for my recovery…"

Siddharth Jadhav thanked Hinduja Hospital for its hospitality. He wrote, “Thank you very much to the staff of Hinduja hospital..they took care of me from the heart." Siddharth is on the road to recovery. In the post, he himself agrees that we all are busy. He said, ‘We are very busy … but pls take care not to neglect your own health. Lv u all…"

Siddharth’s fans have thronged the comment section with good wishes.

Earlier, Siddharth Jadhav was in the headlines because of his divorce rumours. Although the actor refuted the claims, some reports suggest that Siddharth and Trupti are not living together. Eagle eyes viewers have noticed sudden changes in their social media accounts. Earlier, when the couple participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye both used the surname Jadhav. But later on, it was noticed that Siddharth’s wife Trupti has dropped the surname from her account.

Moreover, the couple is not following each other on social media accounts.

