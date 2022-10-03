Marathi Actor Siddharth Jadhav Unveils The Teaser of Gandhi Talks

Siddharth Jadhav has established a distinct place for himself in fans’ hearts by entertaining them in films like Aga Bai Arrecha, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Time Please, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, to name a few. After Tamasha Live, the Marathi actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, titled Gandhi Talks. This Siddharth Jadhav-starrer is a silent feature film, written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

Yesterday, the 40-year-old actor unveiled the intriguing teaser of Gandhi Talks on Instagram. From the looks of it, Gandhi Talks seems to be a satirical take on some pressing societal issues in contemporary times. Besides Siddharth, renowned actors Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi also starred in the teaser of this Kishor Pandurang Belekar directorial.

This teaser emphasizes the importance of money in one’s life by delving into four separate storylines. A remixed instrumental version of Raghupathi Raghava Raja Ram also plays in the background, which has been composed by AR Rahman.

Along with sharing the teaser of Gandhi Talks on Instagram, Siddharth Jadhav wrote in the caption, “Excited… my next. Relive the silent film era!"

The teaser was lauded by Siddharth’s fans and colleagues. Actresses Tejaswini Pandit, Sonalee Kulkarni, Saiyami Kher and Kranti Redkar conveyed their best wishes to him for this film. Saurabh Gokhale, Suyash Tilak, Prasad Oak and Aroh Welankar were all praise for the teaser in the comments section of his post. Actor Shashank Ketkar, director Kedar Shinde, Singer Nihira Joshi-Deshpande, and actress Amruta Khanvilkar also expressed their excitement about Gandhi Talks and congratulated Siddharth on the upcoming film.

In addition to that, a fan wrote that he is extremely proud to see Siddharth Jadhav in a film with other stalwarts of Indian cinema. Another expressed happiness over the fact that actors from Marathi and the South film industry have collaborated on a project.

Gandhi Talks is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Movie Mill Entertainment and Kyoorius Digital. The film is expected to release next year. However, no official confirmation on its release date has been shared by the makers yet.

