Soham Chakankar, the son of Maharashtra Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, is all set to star in the upcoming film Virajan. Recently, the music launch event of the movie was held in Pune. The event was inaugurated by renowned musician Anu Malik.

Shilpa Thackeray will play the female lead role. Earlier, Soham hit the headlines with his upcoming Marathi film Tu Ani Me, Me Ani Tu. The poster of the film created a huge storm among the audience. The song Deva from the film Virajan was sung by Southern singer Satyavathy Mangli. Now the song is getting a lot of praise from the fans. Meanwhile, Kapil Jondhale has handled the direction of this film. Touted to be a romantic film, the film will present the actor in a positive light.

In an earlier interview, Soham Chakankar said, “First of all, I would like to thank director Kapil Jondhale for the support he gave me. I didn’t realise I was new to the field because my team was so encouraging. My interest in acting evolved as a result of the lessons I learned from Kapil Jondhale’s classes and the advice he gave me. I’ll put in a lot of effort to accomplish my goals."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rupali Chakankar stated, in an earlier interview, about the film, Tu Ani Me, Me Ani Tu, “First of all, I would like to emphasise that complete credit for this chance goes to Soham, I have no part in it. This is my son’s debut in the entertainment industry. On the contrary, I was taken aback by his choice. The fact that no one in our family is now working in this sector is encouraging to me. Soham is always in our thoughts and prayers, and we hope that he will succeed in his chosen area.

Read all the Latest Movies News here