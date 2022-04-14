Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave on Month-Long US Tour. Details Inside

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave has left a special impression on the minds of the audience with his energetic performances. Subodh has proven himself through various mediums like series, dramas, and films. He has a huge fan base. The actor, who is quite active on social media, often gives a glimpse of his personal as well as professional life to his countless fans through his posts. He has been keeping his fans informed about his trip to the US for weeks. The actor is currently in the US to perform a play. Subodh has shared a series of pictures from there.

Subodh is currently touring Atlanta. He is not alone here. Several veteran artists of the Marathi industry are with him. He has gone to the States with his entire drama team, which performed his play Ashrunchi Zali Phule in Atlanta. The tour will continue from April 1 to May 1. Their first show was in Detroit on April 1. The actor has shared quite a few pictures on Instagram.

Advertisement

Fans have been wishing him the best since his first post before the first performance. They are congratulating him on the success of the shows. He also posted a photo with his Tula Pahte Re co-star Umesh Jagtap and said that this friendship would never break.

Advertisement

Subodh Bhave has been praised for his captivating performances in several Marathi films, TV serials, and theatre productions. In the 2015 biopic Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush, the actor played Bal Gangadhar Tilak, for which he got critical acclaim.

Subodh is also well-known for his role in the 2011 film Balgandharva, which was based on the book Gandharva Gatha. The actor is currently involved with two films, Manapaman and Phulrani, based on the Marathi play of the same name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.