Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave Shares Beautiful Picture of Village

Subodh Bhave is known as one of the best actors and directors in Marathi cinema. He has created an identity as a versatile actor for his performances in television shows, plays and films. Subodh is quite active on social media and often interacts with his fans.

Recently, the actor shared a beautiful photo of a village on Instagram and it’s getting appreciation from his fans. The scenic picture is from Bhor Village. The photo features a beautiful river, a small temple and coconut trees. Along with the picture she wrote “A village of memories." His fans loved his click. One of them wrote “Equally beautiful photography of these beautiful colors of nature."

Many users were curious to know whether the photo was from Subodh’s native village. But, the actor responded that the picture was not from his village.

Subodh loves to click photos. Earlier he also shared another picture of a monument and captioned it as, “The footprints!". His fans were amazed by his camera skills. One of them said, “Absolutely amazing." Another one wrote, “Great perspective."

Subodh has acted in many commercially successful and critically acclaimed Marathi movies. He is best known for his work in Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

Bhave directed the Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, which was based on the play of the same name. In this movie he also played the lead role. It was a big hit at the box office and emerged as the highest grossing Marathi film of 2015. It also featured Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shankar Mahadevan and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles.

