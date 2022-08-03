Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave Shares Full Speech to Defend His Remark on Politicians

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who is known to not shy away from speaking out on social issues, was in the news recently for lashing out at politicians. At a recent function in Mumbai’s DES Pre-primary School to commemorate Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s passing on August 1, Subodh recently used harsh language against politicians.

“If we want to create a good country, we have to lay the foundation of nationality by giving good education to the coming generation. Leaving the country in the hands of politicians will do nothing. We are seeing what they all do every day," he had said.

However, ever since it was reported, the actor has been subjected to both praise and criticism simultaneously. While many have supported his statement, others have called him out and said that he did not have the right to criticise politicians. However, now Subodh has defended his statement saying that he has been misinterpreted and that he is being trolled for misreporting by the media.

Advertisement

Subodh has now shared a 16-minute-long uncut version of his entire speech on Facebook and asked viewers to watch it and know for themselves that he said nothing wrong.

Along with the video, he added a long caption in Marathi which read, “Hello, all the confusion was caused because media houses misreported my speech. Here is the full video without any cuts. I believe that we should take responsibility for what we say and what we mean. But if the meaning of the words spoken is completely misinterpreted by reporters, then they are fully responsible for it. Even after watching my entire speech, you feel that I made a mistake, I sincerely apologize. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra".

Advertisement

Subodh, who is known for powerful performances in films like Lokmanya – Ek Yug Purush and Tula Kalnar Nahi, is currently hosting the reality show Bus Bai Bus on Zee Marathi television.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here