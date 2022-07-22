Marathi Actor Sumit Patil Gives The Kesariya Song a Twist And Internet Loves it

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new song Kesariya has made waves on the internet. The song made fans go crazy with its teaser a few months ago. But when the makers released its full song recently, it created an array of memes all over the internet.

The reason the song has become meme fodder is that the phrase “love storiyaan" disappointed the fans.

In this Marathi actor, Sumit Patil has attempted to give the song a fresh spin. He also shared a video of himself taking a scene from Ranbir Kapoor’s iconic movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The teaser of this song was released three months ago which raised the expectations of the fans. But Sumit’s reaction to the song that followed is somewhat disillusioned accurately and humorously.

Not only this, but he also changed the lyrics of the song by changing the lines of this song and replacing them with the lines of a Marathi song Chandra. Later the song comes after Arijit Singh’s vocals.

The video has received over 70,000 views and the comments section is flooded with hilarious reactions. Some of the Marathi artists, Prasad Oak and Amrita, have also reacted to the amazing video. Many social media influencers are seen making various videos to alter the song’s lyrics by Kesaria.

