Marathi Actor Sushant Shelar’s Car Vandalized in Mumbai

Marathi actor Sushant Shelar’s car was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Sunday night. Sushant’s car was damaged by throwing stones at it. The actor has lodged a complaint regarding the incident at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

This incident took place outside his residence around 2am on May 15. The incident has been captured on CCTV camera. In the video a person wearing a white t-shirt is seen roaming around Sushant’s car. The unidentified accused remains quiet for a few minutes after watching someone parking his bike. As he notices that there is no one watching him, he starts pelting stones at the car and breaks the front mirror of the vehicle.

When Sushant was asked about this incident, he described it as a cowardly attack. Sushant also said that he is not aware of the person’s motive behind such an attack. The investigation into the incident is underway.

Advertisement

Sushant’s latest film Dharmaveer is getting a good response at the box office. The movie written and directed by Pravin Tarde released on May 13. Sushant is playing the role of inspector Vijay Shelar in this film. Besides Sushant, Prasad Oak, Kshitish Date, Makarand Date and Shruti Marathe are playing pivotal roles in the movie. Dharmaveer is bankrolled by Sahil Motion Arts and Zee Studios. The movie narrates the journey of Shiv Sena leader Anant Dighe, who died in 2001.

Dharmaveer is getting positive response from the audiences and critics. Dharmaveer was released in more than 400 theatres of Maharashtra and it has grossed close to Rs 10 crore at the box office.

Dharmaveer’s trailer was launched by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.