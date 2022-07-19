Marathi Actor Swapnil Joshi Rocks Pink Shirt In Style, See Pics Here

Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi, who rose to fame with Tu Tevha Tashi, is also known as the chocolate boy of the industry. He is clearly making a fashion statement by donning pink. On Monday, the actor added a series of photos on his social media and he looked absolute dapper.

Swapnil sported the pink colour with style. He opted for a two-shade pink jacket with a white T-shirt and coordinated pink pants. He completed it with white sneakers and a silver chain. The actor strikes different poses for the camera.

The actor captioned the post with a reference to the infamous track of Mohammed Rafi, Gulabi aankhe from the film The Train, “Gulabi aankhe jo maine dekhi… (My heart got intoxicated when it saw your pink eyes)"

Here look at the post:

As soon as he posted the photo album, his fans flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Marathi Filmmaker and lyricist Prashant Ingole commented, “Madness," with multiple fire emojis. Even his friend and stylist Hemali JS wrote, “Favourite person to work with," with an adorable emoji.

One of his fans even praised the actor for opting for a pink attire for the day and wrote, “You are looking stunning in pink… a man rarely prefers wearing and it’s rare that man can look good in pink but you are looking outstanding in pink. (sic)" Another user completed the line of the caption and wrote in Hindi, “Sharaabi yeh dil ho gaya." Someone also praised him for his looks and wrote, “Looking Dashing Swapnil Sir."

On the work front, Swapnil Joshi was seen in the horror film, Bali which will have its TV premiere worldwide on July 17. Bali was initially scheduled for theatrical release but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The film premiered on OTT on December 09, last year.

