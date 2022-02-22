Marathi Actor Swapnil Joshi's Viral Phone Call Reel Will Crack You Up

Actor Swapnil Joshi’s latest funny video shared on Instagram is going viral. In this Instagram reel he is seen lip sinking on the audio of a phone call in which he seems to be talking to his girlfriend sitting inside a moving car. The video starts with Swapnil saying “Hi Janu!". Then he asks the whereabouts of the person he is talking to in Marathi. The person on the phone turns out to be a man and inquires who is on the phone.

Swapnil gets scared and stops talking. He then replies in the voice of an operator and says to copy this dialer tune press star, Thank You. The video is very funny and will surely make the viewers giggle. Many teenagers or youngsters would also relate with it since this is how they might react if someone else receives the call when they dial their girlfriend or boyfriend. This reel is going viral. People have also showered this funny video with a lot of comments.

Shared a few hours ago the video has already received more than eighteen thousand likes. One of the users commented, “Can’t stop laughing, this is hilarious." Another user said, “Good one". A third user wrote, “Nice dada".

This is not the first time that Swapnil has shared something like this. He keeps sharing funny videos on social media. He also shares information about his work with his fans. The actor will soon be seen in a new show named Tu Tevha Tashi. Fans are really excited about this upcoming venture of their favourite actor. Swapnil often shares some videos and behind the scenes photos of this new show. He will be seen with actress Shilpa Tulaskar in Tu Tevha Tashi. The promos of the show look interesting and let’s hope that it receives good response from the audience.

