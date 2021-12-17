Marathi Actor Takes a Dig at Kriti Sanon Over Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Rent

Marathi actor, Aastad Sunita Pramod Kale, has questioned the logic behind renting high-cost homes in Mumbai. The actor has also suggested that it is better to buy a new home instead of renting a home by paying a huge amount of money as security. He has posted his suggestions on Facebook and users are linking it with Kriti Sanon who recently rented a home in Mumbai’s Andheri at a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh and paid Rs 60 lakh as security.

Even though Kale did not mention the name of any actress, Facebook users are linking his post with Kriti as his post came days after Kriti rented a home.

Advertisement

He asked, “Isn’t it better to buy a house than to pay a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh and a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh?"

In the comment section, most of the users said that it is better to purchase a house instead of paying a huge amount of money for rent. Many also said that in several places around Mumbai, one can purchase a house by spending Rs 10 lakh only.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has rented out his duplex home in Mumbai’s Andheri to actress Kriti Sanon. Kriti will pay Rs 10 lakh every month for rent and she already paid a staggering Rs 60 lakh as security deposit. Kriti has signed a rent agreement for two years.

According to reports, Kriti’s rented house is located at the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. The house comes with four car parking lots. Earlier, Kriti resided in an apartment in Juhu. She bought the apartment in 2014 and moved in with sister Nupur Sanon and her parents.

Advertisement

Aastad Sunita Pramod Kale has worked in many Marathi serials including Pudhcha Paul, Oon Paus, Asambhav, Vadalvat and Sarawati among others. He also starred in the Marathi film platform. He was a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.