Marathi Actor Umesh Kamat's New Look Brings him 'Kadak' Comment. Fans Leave Heart Emojis

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat has entertained the audience with his work in Aani Kay Hava, Dhurala, Smile Please and others. The brilliant actor also remains in news due to his charismatic personality and style. Recently, the chocolate boy of Marathi entertainment dropped a picture on Instagram which left his fans and colleagues impressed.

“How’s the look ??" the actor captioned the picture. The actor looked handsome in a black jacket. For accessories, he preferred a watch.

Actor Aashutosh Gokhale wrote, “Bhaiii Kadakkk.. full Dubai look." Umesh couldn’t help but laugh in his reply to Aashutosh. Actor Samidha Guru and designer Vikram Phadnis also admired Umesh’s look. A user even went on to compare Umesh’s look with Aamir Khan from Talaash. Others showered the comment section with a lot of fire and heart emojis.

Advertisement

On the work front, Umesh is working with Mukta Barve on Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe. The serial narrates the story of two unmarried doctors — Dr Meera Desai and Aadiraj Pathak. Both were deeply in love but broke up 10 years ago due to some misunderstanding.

Their families have come together but Meera and Aadiraj have not come to terms with the past. The serial revolves around the idea and questions whether they will learn to love or keep hating each other.

The serial garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and now is all set to go off air on March 13. Adhiraj and Meera’s past, break-up, patch up and life after marriage kept the audience hooked to this serial.

Advertisement

Mukta and Umesh made their TV comebacks with this show after 8 years. Mugdha Godbole, Sharmila Shinde, Rajan Tamhane, Suhita Thatte, Rajan Bhise and others have also been a part of the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.