Marathi Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Finishes Dubbing For His Next Film, Shares Video

Vaibhav Tatwawadi has made a name for himself for his powerful performances in Marathi and Hindi films. He is not only a popular actor in Marathi films, but he is also a well-known face in Bollywood. Vaibhav is quite active on social media. He shares many photos and videos with his fans, and often keeps them updated about his upcoming projects. His latest video teases us about yet another enjoyable performance from him in an upcoming project.

In his latest Instagram post, Vaibhav shared a behind the scenes video of the dubbing session of an upcoming project. He did not reveal the name of the project or any other details. “Last day of dubbing … Moving on to the next project," wrote Vaibhav sharing the video. It seems the actor has finished dubbing for his character in the upcoming project.

The video has generated a lot of curiosity among his fans. While many in the comments section are inquiring about his next film, others are complimenting his expressions in the video.

“Your expressions are always amazing. Off screen and on screen too," read one comment. Another user wrote, “This looks promising. Your efforts are visible." Others wished him the best of luck for the upcoming project.

Vaibhav has already worked in successful Marathi films including Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Kanha, Cheater and Shorkut among others. His Bollywood films include Hunterr, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Manikarnika.

Vaibhav, who moved from Nagpur to Mumbai in 2012 to build his career in acting, was last seen in recently released web series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. The web series streams on Sonyliv and it is a getting a tremendous response from the viewers with a rating of 8.6 on IMDb.

