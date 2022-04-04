Marathi Actor Veena Jagtap to Appear in Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa

Popular Marathi actor Veena Jagtap will soon appear on the popular daily sitcom Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, reports say. The Bigg Boss fame will be seen in the role of Reva Dixit in the series, an Instagram page mentioned in a post.

Veena started her acting career with the 2013 television show Radha Prem Rangi Rangali. Her role in the series was appreciated by the audience. Gradually, Veena made her way to prominence after participating in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Marathi in 2019. The popular reality show gave her a true identity.

Besides this, Veena has also appeared in television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anaan. Now, fans of Veena Jagtap are excited and eagerly waiting to see their favourite star on screen again.

Talking about the show, Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa is a Marathi family drama that airs on Zee Marathi. The show premiered on August 30, 2021, and aired from Mon-Sat at 9 pm by replacing Majha Hoshil Na.

Directed by Sanjay Zankar under the banner of Zankar Films, the show stars Hardeek Joshi as the male lead, while Amruta Pawar is in the female lead role. Moreover, the show also stars Shubham Patil, Radhika Zankar, Anjali Joshi, and others in key roles.

The storyline of the show is currently taking a different turn. Now, Aditi, who grew up in this family in the city, has come to the house as Siddharth’s wife and daughter-in-law of the Deshmukh family. Meanwhile, Siddharth, the protagonist of the series, is struggling to go to America. In this series, we have seen actor Hardik Joshi after many days.

