Marathi Actor Vignesh Joshi Also Owns Mango Shop in Thane. Details Here

Marathi actor Vighnesh Joshi, who is known for his performances in the films Dum Asel Tar, Zombivli, and Mogra Phulaalaa is currently also involved in his new business venture. The actor frequently posts about his Joshi Ambewale mango shop, located in Ghantal Chowk, Sambhaji Path in Thane on his Facebook profile.

Vignesh’s recent release, Zombivili, was a comedy that portrayed the class divide during a Zombie apocalypse. The film received positive reviews from critics with many reviewers claiming that its cinematography is excellent.

The actor has also appeared in the Marathi romantic comedy show, Tujhya Vachun Karmena, which aired on the Colors Marathi channel in 2016.

Celebrities these days foray into different business ventures, and the Marathi film industry is no exception. Popular Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave, who is known for her impressive performance in the serial Tula Pahate Re, co-owns the clothing brand Tejadnya.

The actress frequently posts her pictures in the ethnic and custom-made Indo-Western outfits of her brand on Instagram.

Veteran Marathi actor Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, who appears in the character of Asawari in the Marathi serial Aggabai Sasubai that airs on Zee Marathi, owns a sari business.

Priya Arun Berde, a well-known name in the Marathi industry, also operates a hotel business.

The Covid-19 crisis left the entertainment world reeling under immense financial pressure. Owing to this, Vighnesh Joshi started a business of Devgad Hapus mangoes.

