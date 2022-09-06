Marathi Actor Vikas Patil Shares a Glimpse of His Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan in Mumbai

Marathi actor Vikas Patil has created a name for himself among the audiences with his acting chops in television shows and films. He recently left fans impressed with his staunch devotion to Lord Ganesha. As entire Maharashtra is celebrating 10-day Ganpati festival many actors and actresses are sharing the videos and photos of their revelries on social media. Recently, Vikas also shared a glimpse of his darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja in an Instagram reel. He attached the popular song Deva Shree Ganesha, composed by Ajay-Atul, to his short video.

The 39-year-old actor recently visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai. The 14-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesh is open for devotees 24/7 at this oldest pandal in the city. Along with posting the reel, Vikas penned a sweet note, sharing that he has never missed the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja ever since he moved to Mumbai.

Advertisement

The Disha actor also mentioned that he didn’t get the chance to do so for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed that his desire to do Bappa’s darshan tripled this year as the public celebration of Ganpati festival resumed after the pandemic disruptions. In his caption, Vikas also thanked the workers at Lalbaug for making his visit an amazing experience.

Fans were extremely happy to see Vikas Patil’s devotion to Lord Ganesha. Violinist Anil Nagesh Daithankar commented on his post writing, “Ganapati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Morya". Several others also paid their homage to the Hindu deity in the comments section.

Advertisement

Vikas Patil started his acting career in 2009 with the film Chal Khel Kheluya Doghe. Before making his debut in Marathi film industry he was active in theatres. Vikas has worked in many popular TV shows and he also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here