Marathi serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala fame Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi seem to be painting the town red with their mushy pictures on social media. The couple, who tied the knot last year on December 2, is celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife. And fans, just can’t seem to stop gushing over the madly-in-love duo. On February 14, Akshaya dropped a romantic snap with Hardeek on Instagram, tagging her beloved husband in the post, celebrating the day of love.

Along with the picture, Akshaya penned a lovely note for her partner. The loosely-translated caption of the post reads, “It is not in my control to describe the condition of the heart anymore. Just understand that words might be less, but love is more!"

The picture captured the semi-dark silhouettes of Hardeek and Akshaya, as they looked into each other’s eyes with nothing but sheer adoration. Both of them sported happy smiles on their faces, against the backdrop of a vintage, golden luminescence. Hardeek held a red rose in his hands, as he stared into his wife’s eyes.

Of what could be made out from the shadowy picture, it appeared that the power couple was dressed in traditional outfits. Akshaya secured her hair in a neat bun, adorning her hairdo with flower garlands.

Hardeek was quick to drop a red heart emoji in the comment section and social media users showered their adoration on the pair. “Love always," wrote one user. “Such lovely people. Happy Valentine’s Day to both of you" wished a second netizen. “So sweet," quipped another.

One glance at Hardeek and Akshaya’s IG feed will take you through their lovey-dovey clicks. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Marathi couple wished fans through an Insta post. While Hardeek donned a jet-black kurta, paired with golden pyjamas, the Marathi beauty was draped in a black saree, having distinguished gold borders and prints. Check out the picture here:

Earlier, during one of the episodes of the popular comedy show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, the Tujhyat Jeev Rangala co-stars announced that they would be walking down the aisle in Pune. “Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune, and we have also planned to tie the knot here," Hardeek had revealed earlier.

