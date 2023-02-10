Marathi actors Nikhil Bane and Snehal Shidam have become household names across Maharashtra with their stellar performances in serials like Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Both celebrities have won numerous accolades for their acting prowess in these popular sitcoms. The duo recently dominated the headlines because of a picture shared by Nikhil on Instagram. Both actors were seen embracing each other in this photo, which has made some of the fans believe that they are dating currently. Recently, they attended actress Vanita Kharat’s wedding together. The picture was shared from that event on February 7. Nikhil captioned the photo with a romantic poem, which further strengthened the rumours about their relationship. He had used the hashtag ‘we are just friends’ to issue a clarification, but these rumours fail to end and are constantly making the rounds of social media.

Nikhil and Snehal’s colleagues from the entertainment industry are thrilled with this fresh development in their lives and cracked a joke about the rumoured couple. Marathi actress Shreya Bugade asked Nikhil whether she should start making preparations for his wedding. Actress Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal commented, “Well well well well!!!." Actress Snehlata Vasaikar conveyed her best wishes to the rumoured couple.

Advertisement

One social media user wrote humorously that Nikhil and Snehal’s marriage is also going to mark the alliance of Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Many others have loved the picture and congratulated them. Some feel that the duo has just played a prank on fans. It is because the Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra actor is already rumoured to be romantically involved with actress Shivali Parab.

Snehal remained in headlines owing to her film Bamboo, directed by Vishal Devrukhkar. It narrated the storyline of Chintya (Abhinay Berde), who decides to change himself according to the whims and wishes of his girlfriend – Zuluk (Vaishnavi Kalyankar). To gain her father’s trust, Chintya ends up making tall claims of being a cultured person. But in a riveting twist to the plot, things change when he stumbles upon his grandfather’s secret profession, an erotica writer.

Advertisement

Nikhil’s career trajectory has seen an upward trend with the success of the show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here