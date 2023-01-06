Marathi Actors Swanand Ketkar And Akshata Apte’s Engagement Photos Are Full Of Love

Marathi actors Swanand Ketkar and Akshata Apte have made fans swoon over their romance. The duo decided to surprise their fans this year by taking their relationship ahead and getting engaged. The adorable couple got engaged on January 4. They shared some pictures from the ceremony on their social media. Fans showered them with compliments.

These pictures show Swanand and Akshata embracing each other warmly, and smiling while posing for the camera. Swanand captioned these pictures as his “best new year celebration ever." Followers and colleagues went gaga over these photos. Swwapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar, Swanand’s co-actors from the popular daily soap Tu Tevha Tashi conveyed their best wishes to the couple. Other followers were also extremely happy with this moment in Swanand’s life and expressed their happiness.

In these pictures, Swanand and Akshata are twinning in green and pink. Actor Tejas Barve and other ardent followers showered love on these photos.

Swanand and Akshata also become the centre of attention because of their acting projects. On the work front, the duo received appreciation for a story reading session organised by their platform Kalashray, which gives chance to artists for showcasing their talent in various art forms.

To date, the platform has given a chance to various talents like Marathi and Urdu ghazals, poetry, literature, theatre and folk music. In this post, both actors are reading a story penned by Swanand.

Swanand has also won laurels for his role Neel in serial Tu Tevha Tashi. The serial revolves around the life of Saurabh Patwardhan and Anamika Dixit, who are in their mid-40s. Akshata was praised for her acting in the film Kaladindi 2022. The film was applauded for its concept, direction, writing and exemplary performances by actors.

