Marathi Actress Akshaya Naik’s fans Appreciate her Love for her Mother

Marathi actress Akshaya Naik has become quite popular for her role in Colors Marathi show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. A recent video of her lunch date with a special person has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video Akshaya expressed her love for seafood.

Akshaya recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen entering a restaurant with her mother. She has taken her mother out for lunch.

“For us, in my family, seafood is not just a meal, it’s an emotion. So the other day I took my mother out for lunch. She’s always skeptical about eating fish at restaurants (because they’re not authentic). But I’m so glad I took her to @konkanfusion and we got to eat authentic fish and crabs at a restaurant. 100/10 to them for hosting the most delicious meal my mother could relish. After all our mothers deserve a break too," wrote Akshaya

She also recommended her fans, those who love seafood, to visit the restaurant. “I’m not promoting them just for the sake of it, but genuinely I’ve not had such authentic seafood at a restaurant in the longest time," she added.

Her fans are appreciating her love for her mother. Akshaya is quite active on social media and she has over 1.83 lakh followers on Instagram.

Akshaya is playing the lead role in Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, which airs on Colors Marathi channel. This series is produced by Manava Naik under the banner of Strawberry Pictures. In this show Akshaya plays the character of Latika.

Akshaya also appeared in several Hindi Television shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. She was also a part of MTV Big F.

