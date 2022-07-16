Marathi Actress Alka Kubal Meets Ajinkya Deo in London

Marathi actress Alka Kubal recently met her Anudradha co-star Ajinkya Deo in London. She shared a photo on Instagram and it has made her fans nostalgic. The most loved pair of on-screen brother and sister met in London. Alka captioned the image, “Meeting in London after many days.’’

Fans are happy to see them together after a long time. A user said, “Old is gold. The first thing that came to my mind was Anuradha 1992." The audience loves the connection between the two, especially as brother and sister.

Both of them played the role of brother and sister in the 1991 movie Maherchi Sadi. Alka was performing as Laxmi and Ajinkya as his brother. Apart from them, the film featured Ramesh Bhatkar, Vijay Chavan, Jayshree Gadkar, Vikram Gokhale, and Kishori Shahane among others.

Maherchi Sadi was directed by Vijay Kondke. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and collected Rs 12 crore. Viewers still love the dialogues of the movie. “Majhi tai kam nasibi nora," is still a favorite dialogue from the movie. The Marathi drama narrates the story of a girl whose father disowns her because of her wife’s death. The girl being so young is cared for and brought up by her brother.

Viewers loved the connection and bond between the brother-sister duo in the movie. The brother fights with all hardships to take care of her sister. After this movie, the duo was seen in Anuradha. In the movie Anuradha, Ajinkya’s character falls for Anuradha. The role of Anuradha was performed by Alka.

Veteran actress Alka is currently in London for shooting of her upcoming movie. The of the picture has not been decided yet. Apart from Alka, the film will feature Siddharth Chandekar and Pooja Sawant. It is speculated that actor Ajinkya is also a part of the movie.

