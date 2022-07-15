Marathi Actress Alka Kubal Treats Her Co-Stars To Spicy Prawn Curry

Marathi actress Alka Kubal is making a comeback on the silver screen after many years. She had been working behind the scenes for many years. But her passion for acting has forced her to come on the big screen once again.

She was seen in the role of Kalubai in the popular Marathi TV show Aai Majhi Kalubai. Now she will be seen in the upcoming movie Congratulations directed by Lokesh Gupte. The star cast has arrived in London for shootings.

The shooting of the movie has already started. Last night, the director shared a small video of the actress on Instagram. The video shows Alka Tai making a Kolambi Marathi dish similar to prawn curry in London after shooting.

The caption of the video says, “Yesterday after the shooting ended a little early, one day I was relaxing and went to the room. But hey! I went to the market and brought prawns and cleaned the room. Alka Tai Tussi, great ho! After one and a half months, I got the satisfaction of eating homemade food." He further added, “P.S:- Chaitru @chaitrali_lokesh_gupte misses you so much they must know this."

Within just a day the video has received more than a lakh views. On this Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte reacted in the comments section and said, “Wow. It’s great that you all are enjoying it… But I felt very good when I came to know that you are missing me."

Apart from Alka Kubal, Siddharth Chandekar and Pooja Sawant will also be seen in the lead roles.

