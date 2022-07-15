Marathi Actress Amruta Khanvilkar Calls Her Husband The Constant ‘Guru’ in Her Life

The nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on July 13, a day to commemorate the importance of a guru or mentor in one’s life. Many people pay tribute to their gurus on this day. Recently, Marathi actress Amruta Khanvulkar of Chandramukhi fame had a talk with Etimes on the occasion of Guru Purnima where she talked about what the festival means to her and who her gurus are.

She named her husband Himanshu Malhotra as the constant guru of her life. Talking exclusively to Etiimes, she said, “I am a devotee of Shri Swami Samarth. He is the guru with whom I have a really strong connection. I’ve experienced some wonderful events in my life. I thus visited the shrine daily to offer my gratitude.

“Classical choreographer Ashish Patil is my mentor when it comes to dance. My guru, who serves as both my constant support and life’s guide, is my husband, Himanshu Malhotra. He is a person of unwavering discipline who stands by what he believes in."

She also revealed that her husband has always played an instrumental part in every decision in her life, whether professional or personal. She concluded by saying that no one understands her better than Himanshu does.

Amruta and Himanshu took their marital vows in January 2015 after years of dating. They had appeared as a couple participants in the dancing reality show Nach Baliye 7 and were crowned the winners of that season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amruta is currently rocking headlines for her last released Marathi film ‘Chandramukhi’ helmed by actor-director Prasad Oak. It also starred Addinath Kothare and Mrunmayee Deshpande in pivotal roles. As part of an extensive promotional campaign for Chandramukhi, Amruta had, in April, become the first Marathi actress to have her poster on an aeroplane.

