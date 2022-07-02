Marathi Actress Amruta Pawar Share Images of Her Bachelor Party

Marathi show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa made actress Amruta Pawar a popular name among the television viewers. The actress recently celebrated her bachelor party with friends and she shared a few photos on her Instagram.

In the image, she is standing on the bed, which is decorated with small led lights. A decoration kit for the bride-to-be is seen in the room along with the lights. The actress is looking beautiful in a blue nightgown, which has embroidery along the neckline. In her collection of pictures, Amruta Pawar looks elegant and simple.

She captioned the image as “Few days until our happily ever after begins.’’ She also tagged her husband, Neel Patil.

Neel also replied to Amrita’s post. “Hey, sweetheart, let’s fasten our seatbelts and enjoy the roller coaster ride #foreverand always," wrote Neel.

Many fans and supporters congratulated them. Her Instagram comments section is flooded with lovely messages and blessings from family, friends and, fans.

Amruta and Neel got engaged on April 4. Neel is a chemical engineer.

Amruta Pawar is playing the lead role in Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, which revolves around the love story of Siddhart and Aditi. The role of Aditi is played by Amruta Panwar. The show is bankrolled by Zankar Films and got premiered on Zee Marathi on 30 August.

Moreover, Amruta has also performed as young Jijamata in the biopic drama of Swarajya Janani Jijamata. She has also made her debut in the film industry by working in Senior Citizen, which released in 2019.

