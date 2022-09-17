Marathi Actress Amruta Pawar Shares Photos From Her Vacation With Husband, See Pics

Actress Amruta Pawar became a popular name after appearing in the Marathi series Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her amazing acting. The actress is quite active on social media and shares daily updates with her fans. Amruta recently went on a vacation to Lonavala, near Pune and shared a few pictures from her trip with her husband. In the pictures, the couple is seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera. Amruta is seen in a sleeveless pink dress while her husband Neel is seen wearing a white t-shirt and black denim in the pictures. Sharing the photos on Instagram the actress wrote, “ We will never walk alone."

Seeing the photos her fans couldn’t keep their calm. One user wrote, “Wow you both". Another one said, “Just love to see you together. A third user wrote, “ Lovely both of you."

Not only the couple photos but the actress also shared solo photos of herself from the trip. Sharing her solo pics she wrote, “ Peace is always beautiful".

Amruta and her husband are staying at the Scaffolding Tree Resort in Lonavala. The actress shared beautiful pictures from the place. Amruta is currently enjoying the scenic surroundings of Lonavala with her husband.

Amruta and Neel Patil tied the knot a few months back in a private ceremony. The actress has also kept her pre-wedding events low-key as she was busy with her shooting. She got engaged to Neel Patil on April 4. Neel is a biomedical engineer by profession.

On the work front, Amruta made her debut in 2018 with the Marathi Serial Duheri. Later she appeared in many popular television shows like Lalit 205, and Swarajya Janani Jijamata. Apart from this, she has also worked in a Marathi movie Senior Citizen in 2019.

