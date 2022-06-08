Marathi Actress Apurva Nemlekar Shares Adorable Post For Her Mother

Marathi actress Apurva Nemlekar is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. What is special about this trip is that this time she has not gone on this trip alone but also with her mother. Her mother and she have a special bond and Apurva has spoken about it earlier several times in her social media posts.

She recently posted a selfie with her mother on Instagram with an adorable caption. Sharing the photo she wore, “We laugh, we cry. We make time fly. We are best friends, my mother and I." Her post was flooded with comments from her fans. One of them wrote “Beautiful", while another one said, “Beautiful caption". Overall the post was appreciated by his fans.

Advertisement

A few days back Apurva shared another photo with her mother from her Dubai trip. The picture was clicked when they both visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. She captioned the photo as, “Some moments are gold. Cherish it." The picture was loved by her fans.

Apurva made her Television debut with the Marathi TV series Aabhas Ha, which aired on Zee Marathi. But she has earned fame after appearing in the Marathi supernatural drama series Ratris Khel Chale 2. However, she left the show last year in the middle because of some issues with the producers regarding the payments.

Later she also acted in various TV shows like Aradhana, Tu Jivala Guntavave, Prem He, Tuza Maza Jamtay and Swarajya Saudamini Tararani. She also appeared in movies like Bhakarkhadi 7km, Ishq Wala Love, The Accidental Prime Minister and Sab Kushal Mangal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.