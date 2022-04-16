Marathi Actress Hruta Durgule To Get Married To Beau Prateek Shah Soon

The wedding bells seem to be ringing loud in the Marathi television industry these days. Recently, there were reports that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar fame Shivani Rangole is all set get married to her longtime boyfriend Virajas Kulkarni. Now, the latest to join the marriage bandwagon is Man Udu Udu Zhala actress Hruta Durgule. The actress who recently got engaged to her beau Prateek Shah is now all set to kick in the wedding festivities soon.

According to the latest reports, the actress will get married to Prateek on May 18. The couple has not yet announced the date. However, according to an ETimes report, the wedding will take place on the above-mentioned date in Mumbai. Despite the fact that the two are busy with their different projects, wedding preparations are in perfect sync.

A few months back, the actress got engaged to Prateek. Since then, her fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their favourite star dressed as a dreamy bride.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Hruta shared a beautiful video on her Instagram. The video shows Hruta all happy and giggling as she commits to a forever with the man of her dreams. She wrote a very short and sweet note revealing her engagement date, “Some things are meant to be. 24.12.21. This valentine, come fall in love!"

A few days prior to her engagement, Hruta made her relationship with TV and filmmaker Prateek Shah public. Hruta has been treating her fans with stunning photos of the two of them ever since she confirmed their relationship.

Son of popular actress Mugdha Shah, Prateek is a famous name in the Hindi TV industry. He has directed many popular serials like Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Diwana Tha.

The actress became a household name with her role in Zee Marathi show, Man Udu Udu Zhala. In 2019, the actress was also dubbed as the most attractive woman on Marathi television.

