Marathi Actress Kajal Kate Shares Emotional Post For Parents After Receiving Award

The Zee Marathi Awards ceremony took place recently in which many Marathi television actors received awards for their outstanding performances. Actors from the show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath also received awards in this ceremony. One of these awards was received by actress Kajal Kate who plays the role of Shaifali in the show.

The actress has penned down an emotional note for her parents on social media after receiving the award. Like many other people who lost their close ones due to the pandemic, Kajal too lost her parents to Covid-19.

Advertisement

The actress also was emotional while accepting the award. Sharing her feelings she wrote in her Instagram post that her mother and father left her and her sister in a moment in the terrible wave of Coronavirus pandemic in the month of April 2021, which left a lasting silence in their lives. Then she got this project from Zee Marathi which was not that easy to get. The actress mentioned that she auditioned again and again and got the chance to work with so many legends and all this happened due to the blessings of her parents.

Producer Sunil Bhosle suggested her name and she got a call from Pooja Kulkarni and at that time she had no idea who she was going to work with. But on the first day on the sets in front of Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana, Sankarshan Karhade and Mohan Vishu Joshi she realised that her real exam had started but none of them ever made her feel that she was new or small in front of them. She said that she was taken care of really well and dedicated the award to her parents and her co-stars.

Kajal wrote that one person because of whom everyone is loving Shaifali so much is Ajay Mayekar, Marathi TV director. She gave him credits for teaching her everything and said all of it was possible just because of him.

She thanked the audience, her fans on Instagram and promised to work hard and entertain them by playing different shades on TV. Addressing her parents she wrote that she hopes that they are proud of her as she has started her journey of achieving the dreams they saw together. She mentioned Myra Vakul and thanked Nilesh Mayekar and Padma for accepting her as the new member of the Zee family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.