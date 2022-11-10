Marathi Actress Kajal Kate's Adorable Photoshoot Is Her Instagram Family's Favourite

Popular Marathi actress Kajal Kate shared a string of adorable photos on her Instagram handle. The actress time and again keeps posting her photos and videos for the love of her audiences. In the photos, the actress can be seen in the guise of a vegetable vendor.

The actress wore a black traditional saree and styled her look with dark red bangles, a light-weighted necklace, a traditional nath, and a sindoor. She prefers to keep her hair tied in a messy and loose ponytail. For her makeup, she applied a light shade of lipstick and kept a minimalist makeup look.

Pranjali Shelar has done her makeup, while the actress has been styled by Manasi Taklikar. In the photographs, the actress can be seen with a basket of cauliflower. In her next shot, she can be seen posing in the hustle and bustle vegetable market.

In the same outfit, the actress has also posted a reel. While sharing it, the actress captioned, “One of my favourite shots (with smiling face with heart emojis).

Just after the actress posted the pictures, several fans started showering her with love in the comment section. One user commented, “Lovely expressions in every frame". Another user commented, “You’re are too awesome Kajal di". One user wrote, “Looking damn on the set of mazi tuzi reshim gath".

The pictures of the actress have won the hearts of the audience. Kajal Kate is an avid social media user and keeps posting her beautiful photos which show her glamorous as well as her traditional side. This time, the actress has not stopped herself from posting pictures from her recent shoot.

Actress Kajal Kate plays the role of Shefali in the popular Marathi TV show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. A short while ago, the actress was presented with an award for her remarkable performance in the Marathi TV show. The show features Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere, and Myra Vaikul in the lead roles.

Kajal Kate has also adorned her with a blue saree which makes her look extraordinary in the attire.

